Warisan members reminded to inculcate noble values, uphold party: Mohd Shafie

PENAMPANG: President of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has reminded party members to inculcate noble values in fighting for the rights of the people and upholding the party to ensure it remained relevant to the people.

Mohd Shafie said Warisan’s strength and continuity lay with the positive values practised by its members and not with the size of its membership.

He said these positive values included a sense of responsibility, trustworthiness, dedication and a sincere desire to serve the people, as well as strengthening unity and harmony among the members by ensuring that they did not break up into groups just to scramble for party posts.

“Do not have negative practices which could weaken the party because if they became a culture (in the party) it would be hard to eradicate them.

“It is better that these reminders are given early so that the party will continue to be relevant and remain the choice of the people,” he told reporters after delivering his President’s Policy Speech at the Warisan Annual General Assembly 2018/2019, here today.

Mohd Shafie said to date, Warisan had almost 300,000 members throughout Sabah.

Earlier, in his policy speech, Mohd Shafie said Warisan members should look at the fall of the previous government as a lesson and not continue the old political culture such as chasing for party posts for personal gain.

He said the history of Malaysian politics, especially in Sabah, had proven that strong parties like Umno could be toppled by the people who want to see changes in the struggle to build the nation and for the benefit of the people.

Mohd Shafie, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, said the state government will only appoint qualified individuals to government posts including in government-linked companies (GLC), and not based on an individual’s position in the party.

This would allow the state government to improve the performance of GLCs for the benefit of the people, including in the education and health sectors, he said.

He added that he was also committed to transforming the public service delivery system in Sabah to become more progressive, faster and more efficient, and not be hampered by bureaucracy. - Bernama