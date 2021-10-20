Warisan on track to expand to Peninsular Malaysia - Shafie

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) plans to expand to Peninsular Malaysia are well on track, said its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal. (pix)

He said Warisan, set up in 2016, would focus on a multi-racial approach in spreading its wings across the South China Sea.

“We have received good response from communities of all races on our intention to expand to Peninsular Malaysia. The business communities welcomed us too,” he told a Concorde Club online forum when discussing current issues with local veteran journalists today.

The expansion plans, he said, were going smoothly with the latest development being that the party would be launching a collaboration with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) soon.

“We want the younger generation to be on board in bringing changes to this country in the next general election,” he said.

Shafie said the party had discussed the matter with Muda leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

In fact, Warisan is ready to offer Muda which has yet to be registered as a political party, to contest under the Warisan ticket in the next general election, said the former Sabah chief minister and federal minister.

-Bernama