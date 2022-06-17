Warisan plans to contest four Parliamentary seats in Negeri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Parti Warisan (Warisan) is targeting to contest in four parliamentary and 20 state seats in Negeri Sembilan in the 15th general election (GE15), according to its state chairman Datuk Azman Idris (pix).

However, he said this would be subject to the approval of the party’s supreme council.

“Parti Warisan has been operating in this state for more than a year and has received encouraging response from the public. Warisan has potential in Negeri Sembilan.

“We have our own ways of helping the people. I want Warisan to be a party of unity for all races in the state,” he told a media conference after launching Negeri Sembilan Warisan here today.

According to him, Warisan now has some 2,000 members in about 25 branches.

He said Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal would officially open the state Warisan liaison office on June 19. — Bernama