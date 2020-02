KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) supports the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister, said its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Department here today, Mohd Shafie, who is Sabah Chief Minister, said Sabah leaders would always prioritise the interests of the people of Sabah when responding to the current political developments.

Earlier, at a media conference after opening the Sabah district officers’ conference here, Mohd Shafie said the state government had been consistent in forging close cooperation with the federal government.

“No matter what happens, our move from before has been consistent ... we need to foster close cooperation with the federal government.

“Actually in this matter, Warisan is not part of Pakatan Harapan (PH); we cooperate with PH,“ he added.

Mohd Shafie said Warisan and the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) cooperate with PH as the ruling party.

He said the cooperation was an initiative which began before the 14th general election and extended into close cooperation when forming the government.

“We are aware of developments there; PH has made a stand so we (Warisan) support Dr Mahathir as the prime minister,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said he had already issued a statement before PH held its meeting last Friday.

“We are consistent and do not waver ... It is important to have solid cooperation with the federal government.

“The important thing is the people of Sabah take priority; the rakyat on the ground need development and job opportunities,” Mohd Shafie added. - Bernama