Warisan refutes claims of changes in Sabah state govt

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has vehemently refuted claims that there has been a change in Sabah political landscape following political changes at the federal level.

Its secretary- general Datuk Loretto Padua in a statement today said the allegations were untrue and were just part of a ploy to undermine people’s trust in the Sabah state government.

He said the party’s elected representatives have high integrity and would always stick to their principles.

He said the support and loyalty of Warisan’s assemblymen and MPs towards the party, state government and leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal who is also Warsian’s president cannot be disputed. - Bernama