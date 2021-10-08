Warisan respects Sindumin rep’s decision to quit party: Sec-Gen

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) respects the decision of Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob to quit the party today, said its secretary-general Datuk Loretto S. Padua.

He said Yusof’s move to leave the party was his decision and he has every right to do so.

“He also said that he has no conflict with the party or the president (Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal). That was his personal decision,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Earlier today, Yusof, who is former Warisan Information Chief, announced his decision to quit Warisan to become an independent who will support the state government led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), as he wanted to focus on helping the people in Sindumin and Sipitang.

With the latest development, Warisan now has 20 state seats after Bugaya assemblyman Manis Muka Mohd Darah died in November last year and Sebatik assemblyman Hassan A Gani Pg Amir quit the party last February. Warisan won 23 seats in the 16th Sabah state election last year.

The Bugaya state by-election has yet to be held due to the proclamation of emergency for the state constituency.

Loretto said Yusof was automatically stripped of his membership and position in Warisan following his decision to leave the party.

Meanwhile, Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya said Yusof had verbally stated that he would submit a letter of notification regarding his withdrawal from Warisan.

“Maybe it will be sent to the office this afternoon,” he said.- Bernama