Warisan’s expansion plan an uphill task: Analysts

PETALING JAYA: The perception that Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is “only” a state-based party is seen as a stumbling block in its plans to break onto the national stage.

Warisan’s exclusive focus on interests concerning Sabah will make it difficult to win support across the South China Sea, analysts told theSun.

“It will be difficult for the party to convince voters in the peninsula that they can represent them,” said Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi, who shares the same view, noted that Warisan is a party that fights only for local issues and not national affairs.

They were commenting on a recent announcement by Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal that the party is set to re-launch itself as a national party with a multi-racial approach.

He said the final decision would be made by the party’s supreme council.

Shafie said Warisan expects to win over young voters “who are more daring when it comes to change”.

However, the party has refuted reports that it planned to contest in all 222 parliamentary seats in the next general election.

Its information chief Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Awang Sahari said the party would contest only in certain seats in the peninsula.

“It’s going to be difficult for the party to set up shop in the peninsula because it is seen as a symbol of Sabah. The party has no representation in this part of the country,” said Azmi, adding that even in its home state, Warisan is “not very strong” and was defeated in the last state election. “It must first put in a lot of work to strengthen its position.”

Azmi said the political stage in the peninsula is also already over-crowded. “Warisan’s strategy of selling itself as a multi-racial party may not work in the peninsula, given that voters already have the likes of Gerakan, PKR and the DAP to represent them.

“Warisan should rethink this plan. It will have to divide its resources, which can be better used to strengthen its position in Sabah.”

Awang Azman said by going national, the party will come face to face with the likes of PKR and Umno, parties that are already strongly entrenched in the peninsula. “It will not be an easy ride.”

He said there is little to gain by going multi-racial, now that the DAP and PKR have already established themselves on that front.

Awang Azman said there are many other factors working against the party, including the fact that Warisan does not have a leader who can attract voters in the peninsula.

“Furthermore, it is weak even in Sabah, its home base, given that it is no longer the ruling party.” He added that several of its elected representatives had crossed over to other parties, weakening its position further.

“With party hopping still a major issue, how can Warisan convince voters here that the same thing will not happen?”

Awang Azman said Warisan will have to change its image first before it embarks on its expansion plan.