PENAMPANG: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking (pix) has left it to party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to issue a statement on the entry of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to Sabah.

He said Mohd Shafie, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, was expected to issue a statement on the matter tomorrow.

Yesterday, Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the party was spreading its wings to Sabah following requests from former Umno members who wished to join the party.

Darell, who is also International Trade and Industry Minister, told reporters after launching the Sabah Malaysia Automotive Robotic and IoT Institute (MARii) here today.

Commenting further, he said no meeting was held between Mohd Shafie and Warisan Supreme Council members so far.

Meanwhile, in KOTA BELUD, United Pasok Momogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) vice-president Datuk Ewon Benedick had left the matter to the state government’s leadership.

Ewon, who is also Sabah Rural Development Minister and Kadamaian assemblyman, also stressed his stand that the state should be led and administered by a local party.

Deputy Rural Development Minister R. Sivarasa said he supported Ewon’s stand. — Bernama