PETALING JAYA: To get cracking on those who continue to defy the second phase of the movement control order (MCO), a heavy-duty task force called “Warn and Sweep” has commenced its patrolling.

The warn and sweep team will target areas identified as being of low compliance of the MCO.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee who revealed this tonight said the identified locations are both residential and commercial areas.

He said the special team comprises of a large workforce which is divided to two teams. “The “warn” team comprises a patrol car, a motorcycle patrol unit and a Black Maria police truck.

The “sweep” team is made up of personnel tasked to carry out arrests. The “warn” team will issue warnings on loud speakers with beacon lights ordering those who are outdoors to comply with the MCO and return indoors.

Then, the “sweep” team will take over and make arrests on those who remain defiant. We have received very positive results after initiating this on Wednesday night at Taman Medan and Taman Datuk Harun here. The compliance rate rose to 95% and we will continue to carry out this new operation.” he said.

Nik Ezanee said PJ police have also initiated “point duty” where police and soldiers will carry out foot patrols at locations identified as Covid-19 red zones.

He said this was to ensure residents do no loiter outdoors.

Petaling Jaya is identified as the top most area in the country affected by the outbreak with the highest number of Covid-19 positive patients.