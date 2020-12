Warning of heavy rain in several states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a yellow-level weather alert, warning that heavy rain can be expected in several states until tomorrow.

The rain has been forecast for Perlis; Kedah; Penang; Perak (Hulu Perak); Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai) and Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu), it said in a statement.

It also said that heavy rain can be expected in Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman) and Pahang (Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin) from tomorrow to Saturday. -Bernama