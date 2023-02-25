Warning of severe-level continuous rain in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous rain warning in several areas in Sarawak until Monday (Feb 27).

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the situation is expected to occur in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Mukah.

It also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning in Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu), Sarawak; as well as in Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat, Sabah during the same period.

Meanwhile, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim (Perak), Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor are also expected to experience continuous rain (alert-level) from Tuesday (Feb 28) to Wednesday (March 1).

MetMalaysia, in a post on Facebook, also issued a warning of strong winds and rough seas (category one) in the waters of East Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sarawak, West Sabah and Labuan until Wednesday (March 1).

Such a situation is dangerous for small boats as well as recreational and sea sports.

MetMalaysia also issued a warning of a rise in the sea level in the East Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan waters from tomorrow until Tuesday (Feb 28), which could result in seawater overflowing on the coast.

It also issued a third-category strong wind and rough sea warning for ships, with speeds exceeding 60 km/h and waves reaching over 4.5 metres expected in the waters of Condore, north Bunguran and west of Reef North until Wednesday (March 1).

A second category of north-easterly strong wind of 50 to 60 km/h and rough sea with waves as high as 4.5 metres are also expected to occur in the waters of Samui, Tioman, south Bunguran, east of Reef North, Reef South, Layang-Layang, Labuan and West Palawan until Wednesday (March 1).

According to MetMalaysia, the situation is dangerous to all shipping and coastal activities, including fishing, ferry services and workers on oil rigs. - Bernama