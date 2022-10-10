Warning of thunderstorm, heavy rain in several states: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several states until 1 pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said among the states involved are Selangor involving the areas of Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat and Sepang, as well as Putrajaya and Melaka.

The other two states are Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Tampin) and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru). - Bernama