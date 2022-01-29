Warning of thunderstorm, heavy rain, strong winds in 8 states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds in eight states until 8 pm today.

In a statement issued at 4 pm today, MetMalaysia said the affected states are Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Sarawak and Sabah.

In Kedah, the areas are Kulim and Bandar Baharu, while in Perak, such a condition is forecast in Larut, Matang and Selama, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim.

In Pahang, the areas are the Cameron Highlands and in Selangor, it is in Hulu Selangor, while in Negeri Sembilan, the areas are Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Rembau

In Sarawak, it is in Kapit (Belaga) and Limbang, while the areas in Sabah are Sandakan and Kudat (Pitas). — Bernama