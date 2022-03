Warning of thunderstorm, heavy rain, strong winds in several states

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several states until 10 am today, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 7.05 am, stated that the areas involved are in Kedah (Langkawi); Perak (Manjung, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak); Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh); Terengganu (Besut and Setiu) and Penang.

Also involved are Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat and Sepang); Kuala Lumpur; Putrajaya and Melaka, while Negeri Sembilan involves Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau as well as Johor (Tangkak). - Bernama