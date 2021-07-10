Warning of thunderstorms in several northern Peninsula areas until Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the coastal areas of several northern states in the peninsula until Monday (July 12).

The Malaysian Meterological Department, in a statement released late last night said the states expected to be affected are Perlis, Penang, Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), as well as Kerian, Larut Matang and Selama in Perak.

“These situations have the potential to cause flash floods especially in low-lying areas and damage to frail structures,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, strong southwesterly winds of 50-60 km per hour and waves of up to 4.5 meters high are expected to occur over the waters off northern Melaka Straits during that period and this phenomenon can pose a risk of an overflow of seawater on the coast and estuaries.- Bernama