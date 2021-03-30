Warong Rider, alternative to avoid congestion at Ramadan bazaars

MELAKA: Warong Rider, a delivery service that is scheduled to begin operations in Melaka this fasting month, is set to offer an alternative for the people in the state to purchase food from the Ramadan bazaars.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the platform could help reduce congestion at Ramadan bazaars and at the same time, encouraged the public to stay safe in their own houses.

“The platform, which involves e-commerce transactions and online payments, could help reduce direct contact (among buyers and sellers),” he told reporters after launching the Warong Rider service under the Warongku programme here, today.

He said this year, the programme, which was coordinated by the Melaka ICT Holdings (MITCH) in collaboration with Idea Kreatif Technology Sdn Bhd, aimed to attract participation from 500 riders in the state, and 2,000 riders nationwide.

“I urge all youth in the state to register for the programme on MITCH’s official website. Don’t miss out to grab this opportunity because riders will enjoy various incentives,” he said.

Among the incentives are the PenjanaGig protection, motorcycle maintenance, excellent rider incentive, and monthly and yearly bonuses including umrah packages.

Sulaiman added that agents (riders and entrepreneurs) could also register for free without monthly or yearly fees while enjoying full payments with commission up to 20 percent.

Elaborating, he said the concept of Warong Rider was not solely to deliver halal food but has been expanded to a centralised delivery service.

“This includes delivering medicine from pharmacies, documents from offices or items from house to house as well as delivering items from sundry shops or supermarkets directly to customers’ location,” he said. — Bernama