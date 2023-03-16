Warrant of arrest for T’ganu exco for failing to be present in court

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Election Court has issued a warrant of arrest for state Human Development, Dakwah and Information Committee chairman, Mohd Nor Hamzah for failing to be present to give statement at the Election Petition trial for Marang parliamentary constituency today.

The order was issued by Kuala Terengganu High Court Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani after petitioner lawyer, Muhammad Amin Othman sought a warrant of arrest against the Bukit Payong assemblyman.

Muhammad Amin in a statement on Wednesday (March 14) said Hassan had ordered Mohd Nor to be present in court today to continue giving his statement.

“Nonetheless, today YB (Yang Berhormat) Mohd Nor failed to be present in court,” he said.

He said the trial for the Marang parliamentary constituency election petition would resume on Sunday (March 19).

The Terengganu Election Court on February 12 rejected the initial objection presented by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang to cancel the 15th general election (GE15) result petition for the Marang parliamentary constituency filed by the Barisan Nasional candidate.

Hassan then set March 6 to 21 for the full hearing of the petition.

On January 3, the Terengganu UMNO Liaison Committee filed a petition to annul the GE15 results for Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman parliamentary constituencies at the Kuala Terengganu High Court in accordance with Election Offences Act 1954.

Terengganu UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said said the petition was filed among other things on allegations that PAS had bribed voters by distributing aid money given by the state government on November 15 to 17, 2022, a few days before GE15 through i-Pension, i-Belia and i-Student programmes. - Bernama