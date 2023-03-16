Warrant of arrest: Terengganu exco to attend court on Sunday

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu State Human Development, Dakwah and Information Committee chairman Mohd Nor Hamzah said he will be giving his statement in the trial of Election Petition for Marang parliamentary constituency at Kuala Terengganu High Court on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, he said his absence this morning was due to being involved in several state government programmes apart from proposing to Barisan Nasional lawyer on Wednesday for the hearing to be heard in the evening.

“Wednesday evening, my personal assistant informed me that the BN lawyer proposed that I attend at 10 am on Thursday (today) but I proposed the evening as I have many programme commitments in the morning,” he said here today.

The Terengganu Election Court today issued a warrant of arrest for Mohd Nor for failing to be present to testify in the trial of Election Petition for Marang parliamentary constituency.

The order was issued by Kuala Terengganu High Court Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani after petitioner lawyer, Muhammad Amin Othman sought a warrant of arrest against the Bukit Payong assemblyman.

The hearing for the Marang parliamentary constituency Election Petition will resume on Sunday (March 19).

The Terengganu Election Court on February 12 rejected the initial objection presented by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang to cancel the 15th general election (GE15) result petition for the Marang parliamentary constituency filed by the Barisan Nasional candidate. - Bernama