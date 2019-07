KUALA LUMPUR: The national-level Warriors’ Day celebration this year will be held in September and not on July 31.

The Prime Minister’s Department said in a statement today that the events will be held on Sept 18, 19 and 20.

The reciting of yasin, a tahlil and a doa selamat will be held on Sept 18 at Masjid Negara from 7.10pm; a parade will be held on Sept 19 at Dataran Pahlawan Negara (National Heroes Square) in Putrajaya at 9.30am and a special khutbah (sermon) and Friday prayers will be held on Sept 20 at Masjid Negara from 1.05pm, it said.

The statement said the change of date is to pave the way for and avoid overlapping of events in conjunction with the installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustaffa Billah Shah, on July 30 and the official birthday of His Majesty on Sept 9. — Bernama