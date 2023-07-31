$!Warriors’ Day: Pantomime of Lahad Datu intrusion touches audience’s emotions

PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended the 2023 Warriors’ Day parade, held at Dataran Pahlawan, here today.

Organised by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the event features the concept of a static combat parade involving six contingents, namely the PDRM, Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy, Royal Malaysian Air Force, the Veterans Association of Malaysian Armed Forces, and the Malaysian Ex-Police Association.

Upon the royal couple’s arrival, the national anthem ‘Negaraku’ was played, and a 21-gun salute was fired by the Royal Artillery Regiment.

The King later inspected the guard of honour led by Supt Mohd Rezuan Juragan.

A total of 18 officers and 652 personnel of various ranks from the police force and the Malaysian Armed Forces participated in the parade.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail were also present.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang were also in attendance.

The ceremony proceeded with the Last Post being sounded as the Jalur Gemilang was lowered from the flag post, followed by a recitation of the poem titled ‘Pahlawanku’ by Sergeant Roseshini Kasim and Warrant Officer I Yomen Morzelan Md Jusoh.

There was also a special pantomime performance entitled “Op Daulat Kampung Simunul” that tells the story of the intrusion by Sulu terrorists in Kampung Air Sri Jaya, Simunul, in Semporna, Sabah, a decade ago.