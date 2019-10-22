Warriors Fund collection exceeds expectations: Mohamad Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2019 Warriors Fund Campaign (KTP) organised by the Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran Affairs Department (JHEV) has managed to raise RM9.1 million in donations, far exceeding its initial target of RM6 million.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the amount collected in the campaign which began in August showed how appreciative Malaysians were of servicemen who have sacrificed for the country.

“To date, the total amount raised has been RM9,196,379.15. On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, I would like to thank all those involved in the campaign,“ he said in his speech at the 2019 KTP Charity Dinner here last night.

The dinner was attended by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, who is also a KTP patron.

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin was also present.

Mohamad said the KTP was established to pay tribute to the struggles and sacrifices of MAF veterans in defending the country.

He said the fund also instilled a sense of patriotism, and helped reduce the burden of MAF veterans and their dependents who were in need.

During the event, Dr Siti Hasmah captivated more than 400 guests with her violin performance, playing four songs, namely ‘Pahlawanku’, ‘Selendang Sutera’, ‘In Our Tears’ and ‘Coming Home’ accompanied by the melodious voice of Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and the Royal Malaysian Air Force Band. - Bernama