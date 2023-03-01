Was PN fair when it comes to funding for Opposition, asks Nazri

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz (pix) has questioned Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders if they were fair to the Opposition when it comes to allocation for MPs when they were the government.

This comes after recent calls by PN MPs who want the Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government to be fair by channelling the same amount of funding to all parliamentarians regardless of their party.

“Let’s ask them back, when they were in power, did they ever talk about this? Were their hearts so kind to give (the same allocation) to the opposition MPs then? No, they did not.

“So why now they want to talk so much, saying they should get equal allocation and such,” the Umno veteran told Malaysiakini.

Nazri was asked to comment on PN’s Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim’s statement on Sunday where he called the government unfair for denying funding to opposition MPs.

He also added that the Opposition MPs can always write to the prime minister to apply for allocation and the premier would consider if whatever projects the MPs want to do are necessary.