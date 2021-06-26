Wasitah, ‘the backbone’ of Rakan Muda, calls it a day after 35 years of civil service

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Dr Wasitah Mohd Yusof ended her services as the National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) director-general yesterday after 35 years of serving as a civil servant in the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and JBSN.

According to a KBS statement on its Facebook page, Wasitah, who is considered the ‘backbone’ in the empowerment of the Rakan Muda programme, has always supported the country’s aspirations in sports by being actively involved in the culture of sports through the sports agenda for all.

The Rakan Muda programme is an initiative to nurture the interest, polish talents and highlight the potential of youths aged between 15 and 25.

“She is also responsible for bringing ‘The Duke of Edinburgh Award’ to the country and adapted its implementation in Malaysia under the name of the Rakan Muda Premier Youth Award, which is a structured programme in the formation of positive assets in youth.

“Throughout her career, she always empowered the youth, especially through youth associations. She always ensured that youth association bodies are always active and mobilised youths nationwide through beneficial programmes,” according to the statement.

Among the examples of her services are assisting the KBS in community development and empowerment through volunteers in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic era, as well as ensuring the operation of the Malaysian Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVac) initiative to assist the government achieve the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Adding to the statement, Wasitah was also called the ‘Iron Lady of KBS’ for her achievements during her services in youth and sports development.

Wasitah started her career in 1986 as a Youth and Sports Cultural Officer and held several key positions under the KBS, such as deputy director-general in the Rakan Muda Development Division.

She also held the positions of Malaysian Youth Development Research Institute chief executive officer and skills director of the Youth Skills Development Division before being appointed as the JBSN director-general last October. — Bernama