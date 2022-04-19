Waste generation expected to increase 25% by Aidilfitri: E-Idaman

ALOR SETAR: Waste generation rates in Kedah and Perlis are expected to increase between 20 and 25 per cent ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration this year, according to solid waste management company E-Idaman Sdn Bhd (EISB).

EISB Corporate Communication Department head Mohd Firdaus Mohd Isa said this was because more shops and Ramadan bazaars were operating as usual this year after the country entered the transition to endemic phase.

“Many sectors have been allowed to operate, so we expect the volume of waste churned ahead of the festival to increase compared to normal days.

“The waste collection activity is running as usual and EISB will also carry out a special collection of bulk and orchard waste at selected residential areas that have been identified to produce more waste,” he told reporters at EISB’s ‘Ramadan Kita’ breaking-of-fast event here last night.

He added that over 4,000 workers and 540 machines would continue to collect waste and conduct clean-up works in Kedah and Perlis during Aidilfitri.

Meanwhile, more than 30 orphans and underprivileged children from the Kedah branch of Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation (Perkim) were feted at the breaking-of-fast event.

Mohd Firdaus said the event, which was held for the first time, received cooperation from McDonald’s Malaysia which contributed food to the children, while members of Kelab Media Elit Kedah were also present.

“This event is part of EISB’s corporate social responsibility. Perkim children aged between nine and 17 also received ‘kuih raya’ and ‘duit raya’ from the company,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nurul Alya Natasya Najwa Said, 14, who has been with Perkim for six years, said she and her brothers were happy to receive the gifts apart from being able to enjoy a delicious meal.

“We lost our parents we were very young and we are currently living with our uncle. With this cash donation, we can buy our own baju raya,” she said. - Bernama