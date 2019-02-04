Waste separation, recycling practice still low: Yeo

MUAR: The practice of waste separation and recycling in the community is still low and has caused more solid waste to be generated in the country, according to Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

She said the understanding and awareness on the matter needed to be cultivated and applied in everyday life so that the amount of waste in landfills could be reduced and at the same time the environment could be preserved.

Yeo, who is also Bakri MP, said one of the steps to be implemented was to increase people’s knowledge of waste separation – to separate recyclable solid waste from residual waste – because once mixed, the recyclable material would be dirty and contaminated.

“Therefore, knowledge must be enhanced and the community must be encouraged to practice it for the sake of preserving the environment,” she told reporters after launching the ‘SWM Kasih Misi Sampul Merah’ and the ‘KITAR3cycle’ programmes for Bakri constituency, here yesterday.

Also present were SWM Environment Sdn Bhd executive director Dr Uzir Abdul Malik and its Johor region director, Mohd Zan Arris.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zan said the ‘KITAR3cycle’ programme would be gradually expanded throughout Johor to promote the culture of solid waste separation at the source and the practice of recycling in the community.

“Through this programme, the residents will receive barcode stickers that need to be affixed on the rubbish bags filled with recycled waste, with the total weight of recycled items will be recorded directly in the ‘KITAR3cycle’ application.

“Consumers will then receive reward points that can be redeemed for shopping vouchers at selected supermarkets,” he added. — Bernama