Waste wood, drift wood-source of income for “Abe G”

PASIR MAS, Feb 28: Waste wood and even driftwood are not materials used by most furniture makers and sculptors to produce quality products.

However, it is different for Mohd Zalizi Mustapha (pix), 55, an entrepreneur who deals in exclusive furniture.

He has a different perspective on the aesthetic value of old and waste wood, which he uses to generate income by using them to make furniture and sculptures.

“The waste wood is old wood that still has a core, while drift wood is wood that has been washed into rivers due to erosion. These two types of wood actually have their own uniqueness to me. I get new inspiration and ideas for my sculptures and designs for my furniture when I see them,“ he told Bernama when met at his shop, G Landskap, here, recently.

Mohd Zalizi, also known as “Abe G”, ventured into the field four years ago and did not expect the overwhelming response from the public for his waste wood and driftwood furniture and sculptures.

“My customers want exclusive designs and patterns for their furniture or sculptures. I also receive orders to make accessories for aquariums,“ he said, adding that the type of wood preferred by his customers for making furniture are tembesu, kemuning hitam and chengal.

For making sculptures, the ones from tembesu are the best-selling product, he added.

He said for custom-made dining tables, the price is RM1,700 per set, while for sculptures, the price ranged between RM35 and RM500 a piece.

On the supply of the waste wood and driftwood, Mohd Zalizi said he bought them from the locals.

“Sometimes, when I have the time, I look for them myself in the nearby forest area,” he added.- Bernama