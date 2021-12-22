Water at rivers of flood-hit states still at warning, alert levels

PUTRAJAYA: The water of rivers in several flood-hit states is reported to be still at warning and alert levels, according to the Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) yesterday.

Kasa in a statement said several water level readings in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor had started to drop but were still at warning and alert levels.

In Kelantan, most of the readings are at alert level but Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas district is still at danger level.

“In Terengganu, Johor, Perak, Melaka and Sarawak, the situation is still under control with most readings at alert and warning levels.

“In Pahang, the water levels at several areas in Temerloh and Bera are on an upward trend and at danger level. Residents living in the dangerous locations are urged to be ready for evacuation if instructed to do so,” the statement read.

On the flood situation in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, KASA said the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) is in the process of pumping out water from the area into the Klang River and about 30,000 cubic metres have been drained so far.

“Two sluice gates which are nearby have also been opened as the water in the Klang River has started to recede and this evening, water in several areas in Taman Sri Muda is beginning to lessen, with flood recovery expected within 72 hours,” the ministry said.

Kasa said DID was waiting for another 11 pumps from Kelantan, Perlis and the Mechanical and Electrical Services Division (BPME) in Ipoh, Perak which would be used to drain stagnant water from the flood-hit areas around Selangor.

On the continuous rain alert in the northern states, Kasa said the concentration of winds in the states has the potential to bring continuous rain and strong winds that could cause floods in low-lying areas.

Earlier, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an alert level warning for continuous rain involving Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama areas in Perak. — Bernama