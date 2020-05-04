Water bills via mail once every two months

KUALA LUMPUR: Beginning July 1, domestic customers in Selangor and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya who are not registered for Air Selangor e-Bill service will receive their water bills every two months via mail.

In a statement today, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said consumers will receive the combined bill for the current month’s charges together with the previous month’s.

The payment deadline for domestic customers not registered for e-Bill is 30 days from the date the bill for the current month is issued, it said.

“This practice is only for domestic customers. For other customers, they will receive their water bills every month as usual, as with customers signed up for e-Bill, who will get theirs via email or Whatsapp,” it added.

According to the statement, this approach is to reduce paper usage in its support of the ‘Go Green’ initiative.

For more information and assistance on water supply, customers can contact Air Selangor at 15300, WhatsApp to 019-2800919 or 019-2816793, on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) or Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com. - Bernama