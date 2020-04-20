Water bombing to help douse Kuala Langat forest fire

KUALA LANGAT: The Selangor government will seek the help of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)’s Bombardier CL-415 aircraft to carry out water bombing to expedite firefighting work at Compartment 21 of the Kuala Langat Selatan Forest Reserve here.

State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian said due to the hot, dry and windy weather, the fire that started on Friday and believed to have been started by illegal farmers is spreading to over 80 hectares.

“There is no access route and water source at the burning forest area. However, we have placed two bulldozers to pave the way for the Fire and Rescue Department and related agencies to enter the area.

“The state government has also activated a tube well about 1.5 km from the affected area for use in firefighting,“ he told reporters after checking on the situation. Also present was Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis, here today.

Hee said without the water bombing operations, firefighting work may take three to four weeks to complete compared to about ten days with the help of the agency involved.

He hoped that the water bombing operation could be carried out as early as tomorrow morning to prevent the flames from spreading into a wider area.

Currently, some 100 personnel from JBPM Selangor, Kuala Langat Municipal Council, Selangor State Forestry Department and Selangor Disaster Management Unit are stationed in the forest to carry out the firefighting work. - Bernama