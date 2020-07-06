Water cut to affect 420,000 account holders in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 420,000 account holders in 290 areas in Petaling, Klang, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Langat will experience scheduled water supply disruption from July 14 to 17.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) operations head Abas Abdullah said the disruption is due to upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 water treatment plant (LRA), which will cause operations to be shut down.

The upgrading involves the replacement of several main valves in the network to increase the effectiveness of the system and to enable the LRA to run better.

The water supply disruption and recovery period varies according to areas, geographical locations and altitude of customers’ premises.

“Water supply recoveries in the areas concerned will begin ón July 15 (9am), and we also estimate that 48% of the affected areas will receive water supplies before July 16 (9am),” he said in a press conference, here today.

“80% of the affected areas will recover on July 17 (9am). Water supply is expected to be fully restored on the same day at 5pm,” he said.

Abas said Air Selangor will mobilise 91 water tankers to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres.

“We will also activate eight local service centres (PKS) and provide six public water pipes from July 16 to 17 to help affected customers,” he said.

The complete list of affected areas and their recovery times and location of PKS, public water pipes and local water filling stations can be accessed on the Air Selangor website or its smartphone application. - Bernama