Water cuts in 99 areas in Selangor on May 22

PETALING JAYA: Ninety-nine areas in Klang, Shah Alam and Kuala Selangor will face unscheduled water supply disruption next Monday, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said today.

Air Selangor said the water disruption is caused by emergency repair works due to a pipe burst at Jalan Bukit Cerakah, Bandar Puncak Alam in Kuala Selangor.

Water supply to these areas will be stopped at 9am on May 22 with full supply only resuming two days later.

“Water supply is expected to fully recover by 9pm Wednesday,” the statement read.

Air Selangor also said it would be mobilising water tankers to the affected areas by giving priority to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and funerals.

The areas affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption is listed here.

Consumers are advised to obtain information on this unscheduled water supply disruption through official communication channels such as the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor at 15300. - Bernama