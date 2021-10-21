Water cuts in some areas in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: Some areas in Port Dickson are currently experiencing water supply disruptions due to the decline in the production of treated water at the Sungai Linggi Water Treatment Plant due to heavy rain yesterday evening.

Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (Sains) Head of Public Relations Norzita Ismail, in a statement last night, said the situation has also resulted in an increase in river water levels and a decrease in the quality of raw water.

“Sains apologises for the inconvenience and the public can get more information via www.sainswater.com or call 1800886982,” she said.

In another development, Negeri Sembilan Civil Defence Force director (APM) Lt Col (Civil Defence) Mohd Syukri Md Nor said nine members of family in Kampung Tanjung, Nilai were being housed at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato Mohd Said temporary evacuation centre (PPS) after their home was flooded this evening.

He said the PPS was opened at 7.30pm but added that there were some other families who chose to stay with relatives.

He said in Kampung Pedas, Rembau five flood victims from three families also sought shelter with their relatives.

“They were all evacuated from their homes at 7pm,“ he said. — Bernama