Water dispenser at Siti Bainun’s condominium was not faulty: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court was told today that there were no records of damage to a water purifier said to have been used to dispense hot water to injure a teenage girl with Down syndrome known as Bella.

ASP Rohaini Baharom from the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters’ Sexual, Women and Children Investigation Division (D11) said this was based on records provided by the water purifier company concerned.

“I then made further investigations on the documents obtained via email on Nov 11 2021, and found in the service record for the year 2021, nothing was mentioned about the water dispenser being faulty,“ she said.

The 20th prosecution witness said this when re-examined by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad at the trial of the welfare home founder who is accused of neglecting and abusing Bella.

As such, the witness’ testimony contradicts a suggestion made earlier by Siti Bainun’s lawyer who dismissed claims that hot water was aimed and poured on Bella because the water dispenser at her client’s house had broken down since March 2021.

Previously, Yasmin Nahar Mohmood, 19, told the court that Siti Bainun had asked her to splash hot water from the water dispenser on Bella three times a week using a yellow plastic cup, without a handle and a syringe.

However, Yasmin, who is also the fifth prosecution witness, admitted that the scalds suffered by Bella were caused by hot water from a thermos and not a water dispenser.

When asked by Siti Bainun’s lawyer, Nurul Hafidzah Hassan if the service document was signed by Siti Bainun, the witness said she was not sure.

The witness also disagreed with Nurul Hafidzah who suggested that any conclusion made by her based on the documents received via email was not conclusive as she did not know who signed the document.

When asked how she knew who signed the document, Rohaini replied a technician from the water purifier company confirmed it.

Meanwhile, a former maintenance technician Azrin Aisyah Mohd Razi, 32, told the court that the water dispenser was in good working condition when she came to service the unit on May 17 last year.

“Before servicing the machine, I had to make sure that it is working properly because it is a digital water purifier.

“I then pressed the touch button to test the hot and cold water and ensure their PH levels,“ she said, adding that Siti Bainun had informed her that there was a leak in the connecting pipe.

The 21st prosecution witness said she took 20 minutes to service the machine and as soon as the task was completed, Siti Bainun signed the document.

Siti Bainun, 30, is facing two charges of neglecting and abusing Bella, causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries between February and June 2021 at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju here.

The hearing before Judge Izralizam Sanusi continues tomorrow. - Bernama