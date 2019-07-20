Water disruption due to odour pollution 59% restored

SHAH ALAM: Water supply restoration to affected areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, following the odour pollution at Sungai Selangor was 59% complete as of 12 noon today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Customer Relations and Communications head Abdul Raof Ahmad said efforts to stabilise water flow and pressure in the distribution system were being intensified to speed up restoration at the affected areas.

“In addition to assisting affected consumers by providing water at local service centres (LSCs) and activating public water taps, 18,000 units of 5-litre bottled water were distributed to consumers living in multi-storey buildings

“Consumers living in areas where the water supply have been restored are urged to use water frugally and to avoid wastage,“ he said in a statement today.

He said to obtain the latest information and status updates the public may visit the company’s website at www.syabas.com, or via Air Selangor Facebook and Twitter @airselangor.

In case of an emergency, he said consumers could contact the call centre at 15300 or WhatsApp to 019-281 6793 or 019-280 0919.

Earlier today it was reported that the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants which ceased operations yesterday due to odour pollution were fully operational this morning.

Yesterday, 1,133 areas involving 1,166,842 account holders in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat were affected by unscheduled water disruptions following the pollution incident. - Bernama