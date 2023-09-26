Water disruption expected in S’gor on Oct 10

PETALING JAYA: Selangorians are advised to prepare for another water disruption next month in the Petaling, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Langat regions due to upgrading and maintenance works at the Sungai Langat water treatment plant.

In a statement today (Sept 26), Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said the upgrading and maintenance works will cause scheduled water disruptions in a number of areas from as early as 9am on Oct 10.

It is understood that the works are expected to be completed by 7pm on the same day and water supply will be restored in stages and expected to fully recover by 12pm on Oct 12.

Air Selangor also said that commercial customers may purchase water supplies at any of its customer service counters across all regions and customers may use their water tankers at two filing stations that will be opened in Sunway Batu Caves and Selayang Mutiara.

Customers may refer to the Air Selangor app, as well as Air Selangor’s official Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts for the latest information, or contact the Air Selangor contact centre at 15300.