Water disruption: Fill up aircraft before departing for Kota Kinabalu - MAHB

KOTA KINABALU: All airlines have been informed to fill up their aircraft with sufficient water at the point of origin before departing for Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) due to supply disruption at the airport, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said.

In a statement today, MAHB informed that KKIA is facing a water supply disruption that has also affected other areas in the state.

Food and beverage outlets at the airport have also been requested to provide disposable ware and utensils, the statement read.

“We will also be closing a few toilets temporarily while we source to purchase mineral water in bulk to be placed at the toilets that remain open for passenger usage.

“We apologise for the unfortunate incident and will continue to provide updates from Jabatan Air Negeri Sabah (JANS) regarding the situation,” the statement further added.

A check with JANS found that the latest water supply disruption notice for Kota Kinabalu was at 8 pm yesterday for the Kepayan area, located just about 5 kilometres from KKIA, due to an emergency pipe repair.

“The Moyoq Water Treatment Plant is affected, while water supply for the affected area will be restored in stages,” said the notice. -Bernama