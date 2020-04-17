Water disruption in KL, Selangor to be restored by noon today

KUALA LUMPUR: The water supply, which has been disrupted in several areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor since last night, is expected to be fully restored in stages by noon today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Head of Corporate Communications Abdul Halem Mat Som in a statement today said the unscheduled water disruption occurred after the operations at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants had to be stopped at 11pm yesterday due to odour pollution detected at the raw water source.

All the four plants had resumed operations at 6.30am today.

“The quick action taken by flushing out the polluted water to the downstream of the Selangor river had resulted in no further odour pollution was detected at the intakes of the four treatment plants.

“Hence, the unscheduled water disruption occurring in several areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat is expected to be solved at 12 noon today,” he said.

For more information and assistance regarding water supply, customers can contact Air Selangor at all its social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) and website at www.airselangor.com.

Air Selangor also encouraged customers to download the Air Selangor application on their smartphone via the AppStore or GooglePlay for information on water supply. - Bernama