Water disruption in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang from 9pm tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang are expected to experience water supply disruption and low water pressure from 9pm today following the closure of Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd in a statement said the treatment plant closure was due to detection of foul odour in the Semenyih River which provides raw water to the plant.

“We are working to overcome the problem and consumers’ cooperation will be much appreciated,“ said Syabas.

For latest information on the water disruption, consumers are advised to refer to Air Selangor mobile application or visit their website at www.syabas.com.my — Bernama