Water disruption in several districts in NS following floods

SEREMBAN: Some areas in several districts in Negeri Sembilan have experienced water supply disruptions following heavy rains and floods since yesterday.

Head of Corporate Communications Department of Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) Norzita Ismail, in a statement today, said this was following the closure and decrease in water supply production at several SAINS water treatment plants after the intake points were flooded and turbidity of raw water sources became high.

According to her, the Water Treatment Plant (LRA) that is closed or needs to reduce water supply production at the moment is the Pantai LRA in Seremban involving 13,336 accounts including the entire Pantai area from Batu 6 to Batu 10 as well as Sungai Terip Quarters and Veterinary Office.

“The Linggi LRA caused disruption to 47,931 accounts involving several areas in Seremban, Rembau and Port Dickson.

“In Jelebu, LRA Klawang also experienced operational disruptions due to problems that occurred at the plant that could not be repaired. Repair work will only begin if the floods start to recede and the rain subsides. The accounts involved are estimated at 7,239,” she said.

She said the Titi LRA had also stopped operating due to power outages, affecting 5,297 accounts, while the Lakai LRA affects Simpang Durian, Pekan Simpang Durian.

In Tampin, Pasir Besar LRA had to reduce its production because the turbidity of raw water was still high while in Kuala Pilah it involved the whole of Ulu Bendul, Terachi and Tanjung Ipoh, she said.

She said SAINS collaborated with the District Disaster Management Committee in helping to supply water to some flood-affected areas by placing SAINS static tanks, especially in Port Dickson.

“Any complaint or water supply application by SAINS customers can be channelled to 1-800-88-6982 or emailed to aduan@sainswater.com to be addressed immediately,“ she said. — Bernama