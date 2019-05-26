Water disruption in Taiping to be over in two days

IPOH: Water supply disruption in several areas in the western part of Taiping following a landslide near the Trong Water Treatment Plant (LRA), Friday evening, is only expected to be over in two days.

Perak Water Board (LAP) general manager Datuk Mohd Yusof Mohd Isa said the areas involved were Trong, Changkat Jering, Bukit Gantang, Bukit Berapit, Changkat Ibol and the surrounding areas.

“LAP has taken the necessary measures to rectify the damage besides supplying water from the Air Terjun LRA according to zones to the consumers,” he said in a statement, here yesterday.

“However, there are about 2,300 consumers still experiencing supply disruptions, involving residents in Changkat Ibol, Bukit Gantang, Kampung Kubu as well as Kampung Pauh and we expect water supply to the areas to be restored two days,“ he said.

Mohd Yusof said LAP would channel clean water to the affected residents by using water tankers until the situation is brought back to normal. - Bernama