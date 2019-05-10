Water disruption now to last until Sunday

PETALING JAYA: Areas in Klang affected by water disruption following the rupture of three main pipes near the West Coast Expressway (WCE) will now have to wait till Sunday before water supply is expected to be resumed.

Syabas Customer Relations and Communications Department head Abdul Raof Ahmad, said the results and reading of water pressure on the distribution system today showed that a large number of households from 65 affected areas had received supply.

“We found that water supply affecting 69% of the area had recovered since Wednesday. Now, we are working to restore the remaining 31% by Sunday,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that Syabas had started repair works soon after the rupture of the pipes on May 4 which was completed at 6pm on May 7.

However, the activated supply was found to be leaking in several locations throughout the main pipe line resulting in a delay as they were forced to halt the water supply.

Air Selangor also said soil movements which occurred several times during the repairs also contributed to the delay.

Air Selangor said that it has agreed to implement an alternative plan to channel water through other distribution systems from the same treated water source – Kolam Lam Bee to Kolam Lipat Kajang and Kolam Bukit Rajah Industri.

“As a long-term measure to restore the supply system, we are working with several agencies such as the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to carry out major pipeline installation and pipe diversion works since last night and this is expected to be completed this Sunday,“ he said.

Raof said Syabas would continue to mobilise water tankers to focus on areas that are still affected by the disruption.

“It includes continuing to operate its four Local Service Centres in Bandar Sultan Suleiman, Bandar Parkland, Taman Sri Andalas and Batu Lelah,“ he said.