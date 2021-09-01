Water disruption: Supply to be fully restored on Friday - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to 463 areas which experienced unscheduled water supply disruption following action to stop the operations of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant after odour pollution was detected yesterday, is expected to be fully restored on Friday.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri, in a statement today said the company has conducted water quality testing that complied with the standards set by the Health Ministry.

“Treated water from the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant has also been certified safe for distribution to consumers by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

“Currently, Air Selangor is working to stabilise the water supply distribution system to all affected areas,” she said.

Elina said that water supply had also been distributed to the affected areas in stages from 7am today via 94 water tankers.

The water supply disruption involved 172 areas in Petaling, 54 in Hulu Langat, 23 in Putrajaya and 20 in Kuala Langat.

The public can obtain the latest reports pertaining to the water disruption through Air Selangor’s official social media account on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and website at www.airselangor.com or by contacting its call centre 15300.

-Bernama