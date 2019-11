KUALA LUMPUR: Residents in about 95 areas in Hulu Langat and 61 in Kuala Lumpur will face water supply shortage today following unscheduled water disruptions caused by technical problems with the raw water filtering system at the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant.

In a statement issued today, the Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said the incident has resulted in a reduction in the output of treated water by 179 million litres a day, and at present, it is not known when normal water supply will return.

Air Selangor will update the status on water supply from time to time.

The affected areas in Hulu Langat include Balakong, Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Pekan Kajang, Country Heights, Batu 10 - 14 Jalan Cheras, Desa Budiman, Kampung Sungai Raya, Kampung Sungai Ramal, Saujana Impian, Taman Suntex, Taman Sutera Residences and Taman Titiwangsa.

In Kuala Lumpur, the affected areas include Jalan Cheras, Jalan Cochrane, Kampung Pandan Dalam, Kampung Pandan Luar, Taman Cheras, Taman Midah, Taman Desa Baiduri, Taman Connought, Cheras Hartamas, Jalan Ampang Kiri and Desa Pahlawan.

Further information on the disruption in water supply can be obtained at the Air Selangor smartphone application or at the website www.airselangor.com. — Bernama