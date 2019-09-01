Water level at Machap dam at critical stage

JOHOR BARU: The water level of the Machap Dam, which supplies water to the Simpang Renggam Water Treatment Plant (LRA), near here, is at a critical stage, said Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse.

He said the current reading was 14.45m, a drop from the 14.63m recorded on Aug 24 (Wednesday), which means that the reading was below the critical level of 14.84m.

“As the water is still below the critical level, the Scheduled Water Supply (BAB) has to be done (start earlier) this Monday (Sept 2),“ he said yesterday.

Puah said the Machap Dam was a source of raw water to be treated at the Simpang Renggam LRA before being distributed to about 25,894 users around Simpang Renggam, Layang-Layang and Northern Pontian.

Compared to the Machap Dam, the water level at Sungai Gembut, Kota Tinggi stood at 0.82m, following decent rainfall in the area earlier this week, he said.

“Due to the latest development, the state government and SAJ Ranhill have decided to suspend the implementation of BAB in the Sungai Gembut LRA area.

“The Johor state government is always concerned about the water supply issue and will not allow any implementation of the BAB if possible,“ he added.

The Sungai Gembut LRA supplies treated water to 5,246 users around Kota Tinggi area. — Bernama