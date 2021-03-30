Water level at Selangor dams over 90% — MB

SHAH ALAM: The water level at Selangor dams as of March 22 is over 90 percent except at the Sungai Tinggi and Sungai Langat dams at 88.72 percent and 87.96 percent, respectively, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said the water level was expected to decrease with the reduction in rainfall in the second phase of the Northeast Monsoon season which causes dry and hot spell until the end of this month.

“Lembaga Urus Air Selangor is monitoring the situation closely and is prepared with mitigation measures to ensure that the quantity of water resources is sufficient and the supply of treated water runs smoothly,” he said when officiating the virtual Selangor Water Forum themed ‘Valuing Water’ which was held in conjunction with the Selangor-level World Water Day 2021 celebration today.

Amirudin said the forum was held to create awareness among the people on the importance of water resources in the development process.

“The demand for water is increasing in line with the rapid development and growing population, making water shortage among the main challenges in many countries including Malaysia, particularly Selangor,” he said. — Bernama