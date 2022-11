Water level readings above danger mark in six states

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifteen stations of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) recorded water level readings above the danger mark, in Sarawak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

This is based on data shared by the department via its official website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my as of 10.45 am today.

Selangor recorded the most stations, involving Sungai Semenyih in Pekan Bangi Lama, Hulu Langat; Sungai Binjai in Pekan Meru, Klang; Sungai Klang in Taman Sri Muda, Klang; and Sungai Rasau in Taman Desa Kemuning. Klang.

Others are Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat; Sungai Labu in Kampung Salak Tinggi, Sepang; Sungai Langat in Dengkil, Sepang; and Sungai Langat in Jenderam Hilir, Sepang.

Other stations are in Sarawak are Long Jegan, Long Teru, and Marudi, in Miri; Pahang (Sungai Serting at Padang Gudang bridge, Bera); Johor (Sungai Lenik in Ladang Chaah, Segamat); Negeri Sembilan (Sungai Linggi in Pekan Linggi, Port Dickson), and Melaka (Sungai Melaka in Melaka Pindah, Alor Gajah).

The department, in a post on its Facebook page, advised the public to always remain vigilant to the current weather conditions

The latest on flood warnings and forecasts, as well as updates on river water levels, can be obtained at publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my or Public infobanjir Twitter account. - Bernama