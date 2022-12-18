Water levels in Terengganu rivers rising

KUALA TERENGGANU: Residents of several areas in Terengganu are urged to prepare for possible flooding and to heed authorities’ instructions.

This follows the increase of river water levels in several areas in the Besut, Setiu, Kemaman and Hulu Terengganu districts.

In a Facebook post, Terengganu Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) said the stations that recorded reading above the danger level at 8 am today include Sungai Telemong in Kampung Sungai Ping and Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong in Hulu Terengganu district.

In Setiu, the rivers that exceed the danger level are Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap; Sungai Chalok at Jambatan Chalok and Sungai Setiu at Jambatan Permaisuri, while in Besut, the stations involved are Sungai Besut in Kampung Keruak and Sungai Besut in Kampung La.

Sungai Tumpat di Kampung Baru, Kemasek in Kemaman and Sungai Peneh in Felda Mengkawang are at the warning level, while Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit in Setiu is at the alert level. - Bernama