Water management body to be established in Federal Territory

PUTRAJAYA: A water management body will be established in the Federal Territory to ensure no water disruption in the country’s capital, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

He said the proposal has been brought to today’s Cabinet meeting and the ministry is currently conducting a study on the matter.

“I think we should not depend on the water corporation in Selangor and as a long-term measure, (Federal Territory) must have its own water management,” he told reporters after attending a ‘Bubur Asyura’ programme at Surau An-Najah here, today.

Annuar said the Federal Territory would enjoy a lot of benefits if it has its own water management body.

“We can manage our own water concession or even buy or process water because the Federal Territory has many water resources such as lakes and rivers,” he said. -Bernama