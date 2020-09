SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said any additional form of punishment for water resources contamination offenders is under the purview of the federal government through the Environment Quality Act 1974.

He said that Selangor government has very limited powers to punish offenders involved in pollution of water resources in the state which is under the Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS) Enactment 1999.

“The Environment Quality Act 1974 has a much larger jurisdiction to increase penalties (against environmental polluters) such as whipping or imprisonment as well as seizure or forfeiture.

“Even the power to charge is not under the state government, but on the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ side,” he told reporters after opening the Selangor State Budget Dialogue session here today.

He was commenting on calls from various parties who want stiffer punishment for environmental offenders by amending the existing Act or enacting new laws.

Last Friday, four water treatment plants at Sungai Selangor were forced to stop operation due to odour pollution in the Sungai Gong industrial area in Rawang, that has led to unscheduled water supply disruption for 1.2 million water account holders in the Klang Valley.

At the same time, Amirudin said the state government would amend provisions in the LUAS Enactment, in the State Legislative Assembly sitting in October, by increasing the maximum fine for water polluters in the state from the current RM500,000 to RM1 million.

Meanwhile, Amirudin has also apologised on behalf of his wife who posted photos on her Instagram account of a tanker from Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) sending water supply to their official residence on Saturday.

He explained that his wife Datin Seri Masdiana Muhamad’s act was to express her appreciation to the utility company for sending water to their house.

“The picture was used by certain parties to attack me, however, my wife has apologised,” he said.-Bernama