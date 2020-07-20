Water pumps activated to ease flood situation in Sepang

DENGKIL: Water pumps have been activated to channel water out to Sungai Langat to ease the flood situation in the Sepang district, said Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the flood water level in Sepang this time was quite unusual due to the higher rainfall rate which was twice the capacity of Sungai Langat as well as Sepang’s location being near the estuary which receives water from upstream.

“It is an extraordinary phenomenon that has happened in 15 years,” he told reporters after visiting the flood evacuation centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Dengkil which housed 274 flood victims, here today.

Heavy rainfall from 11pm Saturday to 4am Sunday caused floods in several districts in Selangor including Hulu Langat, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Sepang and Klang.

The flood situation report released by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) at 12pm today shows that the only flood evacuation centre operating in Selangor is in the Sepang district.

According to Amirudin, the number of flood victims in the Sepang area affected so far is 501 people housed at seven flood evacuation centres.

The other six flood evacuation centres in Sepang are Kampung Jenderam Hilir Community Hall; Timah Langat Village Community Management Council Hall (MPKK); Dengkil Community Hall; Taman Gemilang Community Hall; Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Dengkil and SRA Datuk Ahmad Razali.

Amirudin said the state government’s priority now is to provide immediate assistance of RM500 to each family of flood victims before carrying out infrastructure work such as cleaning and maintenance of Sungai Langat.

Meanwhile, Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said it was ensured that the flood victims housed at the evacuation centre at the school complied with social distancing as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to him, there are 15 flood victims comprising Myanmar nationals housed at the MPKK Timah Langat Hall which was fully reserved for them. - Bernama